The Peninsula Streams Society has scheduled a clean up of Bazan Bay (here seen in late October) for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The Peninsula Streams Society has scheduled a clean up of Bazan Bay (here seen in late October) for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Bazan Bay, bordering Sidney and North Saanich, site of weekend beach clean up

The Peninsula Streams Society has scheduled a clean up event for Saturday, Nov. 13

Peninsula Streams Society is looking for additional volunteers to help clean up Bazan Bay on the eastern shore of the Saanich Peninsula Saturday, Nov. 13.

The clean-up scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will see volunteers pick up garbage along the backshore, the beach itself, a nearby parking area and the area near the outflow of Reay Creek.

Volunteers will receive gloves, garbage grabbers and garbage bags from the society, which asks volunteers to wear sturdy, non-slip footwear and dress for rain or shine as the work will happen regardless of the weather. The work will not be physically strenuous, but organizers say tripping hazards and slippery areas create a chance of slipping and falling.

RELATED: Peninsula Streams Society assesses state of local waterways, beaches

Volunteers have two options for insurance. They can purchase a Peninsula Streams Society membership ($10 per year for non-students or $5 per year for students), so the society can add them to its volunteer insurance policy, with memberships available for purchase before the event online, or they can sign waivers, if not members.

The society requires all volunteers to have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

All participants must pre-register for the event. To register or to learn more, go to peninsulastreams.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Zero rental vacancies has Ladysmith working to prohibit renovictions
Next story
More work to be done as Canada ranks sixth in global drug policy index: experts

Just Posted

UVic’s wind buoy will be the first mobile unit capable of collecting off-shore wind data in the province. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UVic-designed buoy first to measure offshore B.C. winds for energy potential

Travellers looking to go to and from Vancouver Island and Tsawwassen will need to watch for changes and cancellations in sailing Nov. 10 and 11. (Black Press Media file photo) Don Denton/News staff October 20 2012 - The BC Ferries’ vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay.
BC Ferries cancels eight sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland for Nov. 11 and 12

A Sooke firefighter practices search and rescue techniques during a training exercise at a local home slated for demolition. (File - Sooke Fire Rescue)
RCMP says Sooke Road RV fire not suspicious

The University of Victoria women’s rugby team has earned a semifinal berth at nationals for the first time in program history after defeating the University of Guelph on Wednesday (Nov. 10). (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)
Historic win earns Vikes women’s rugby first-ever semifinal berth at nationals