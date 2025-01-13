B.C. actor Joshua Jackson loses home in L.A. wildfire, feels ‘lucky’

Doctor Odyssey star, family and neighbours escape unscathed as fire claims Los Angeles area home

Joshua Jackson says he feels “incredibly lucky” to be safe after his Topanga Canyon home was destroyed in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

The Vancouver-born actor confirmed to The Canadian Press on Monday that his house was lost over the weekend as multiple blazes have ravaged the area since last Tuesday, leaving thousands of homes in ruins and claiming at least 24 lives.

Jackson’s four-year-old daughter, his family and his neighbours all made it out safely, he said in a statement.

The “Doctor Odyssey” star is one of several Canadians who have lost their homes in the wildfires, including Ontario-born soap opera actor Cameron Mathison, who shared a video on social media last week showing the scorched remains of his property.

About 50,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders Monday, while the death toll climbed to 24.

The National Weather Service issued a warning that the coming days in L.A. could prove “particularly dangerous,” as powerful wind gusts threaten to set back the progress made in containing the fires.

“First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are OK. My daughter, my family, my neighbours all made it out safely,” said Jackson in his statement.

“Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love.”