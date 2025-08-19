 Skip to content
B.C. announces Joffre Lakes Park to close for most of September

The park will close from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3 for Lil'wat Nation and N'Quatqua cultural activity
Black Press Media Staff
Joffre Lakes Park. (File photo/Black Press Media)

The B.C. government is closing Joffre Lakes Park to recreational visitors from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3 for the Lil'wat Nation and N'Quatqua to conduct cultural and spiritual activities and to allow the park to recover from the impacts of high summer visitation.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks announced the closure on Tuesday, Aug. 19, acknowledging the Nations had wanted a longer shutdown, but saying that this schedule balances cultural practices, conservation goals and public access.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Lil'wat Nation for comment.

This will be the final park closure of 2025, and is consistent with last year's closure schedule. The government and Nations mutually agreed last year to three temporary closures throughout the year.

The two Nations have collaborated with BC Parks on park management since 2018. BC Parks introduced a day-pass system for visitors in 2021 as a response to increasing use.

 

 

