B.C. Annual Dance Competition introduces new cultural category

More than 900 participants have already registered to perform at the thrilling and highly anticipated 35th BC Annual Dance Competition.

Hosted in Prince Rupert, this will be a week-long event between May 4 and 10. It will feature about 70 dance categories, with the latest addition of the "Culture Specific" class.

Local performers and dancers from Haida Gwaii, Terrace, Stewart, Kitimat, Hazelton, Prince George, Quesnel and Surrey will lock horns.

The contest typically includes a variety of styles, such as ballet, jazz, lyrical, tap, modern, contemporary, musical theatre, song & dance, and more.

"The new category, "Cultural Specific," is designed to celebrate and showcase dances that are deeply rooted in the history and traditions of various cultures," said Shauna Chandler, director of the Jazz Productions Association of BC, which organizes this competition.

"This category emphasizes the importance of honouring the culture being represented, with participants required to demonstrate

cultural accuracy and respect... This initiative not only enriches our competition but also fosters a greater appreciation for the cultural narratives that these dances convey," she added.

Generally, the competition is for ages 5 to 19. However, the association decided to open the Cultural Specific category to include participants of all ages. The entry types consist of solos, duets, small groups, and large groups.

Aided by small and large businesses, service clubs, and individuals, the non-profit Jazz Productions Association raises sufficient funds to award substantial prizes for dancers to further their dance education.

"Last year we were delighted to present over $70,000 in cash prizes and scholarships," said Chandler.

Prize amounts for small groups will vary from $100 to $250, while large groups will receive amounts ranging from $300 to $500.

"We are excited to share the stage with new participants and to expand our understanding of dance through these diverse entries," she added.