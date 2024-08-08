B.C. appoints Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as new chief coroner

Baidwan has been with BC Coroners Service since 2017 as chief medical officer

The province has announced its new chief coroner.

Dr. Jatinder (Taj) Baidwan, who has been with the BC Coroners Service for the last seven years as chief medical officer, was appointed to the new role Thursday (Aug. 8), the Public Safety Minister announced in a news release.

In his work with the BC Coroners Service, Baidwan helped lead work to "realign operations" of the coroner's service, creating "a comprehensive postmortem diagnostic services network throughout the province."

Baidwan was also the organizational lead for the investigations of the death and recommendations from the report on the 2021 heat dome, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and its increased death toll.

Prior to joining the BC Coroners Service in 2017, Baidwan was the executive vice-president and chief medical officer for Island Health – then known as Vancouver Island Health Authority. He co-managed operations and was responsible for "delivering comprehensive healthcare to the nearly one million people who call Vancouver Island home," a biography notes.

Baidwan is a fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners in the United Kingdom and is accredited by the Canadian College of Family Physicians.

"Baidwan is a seasoned health-system leader, physician and educator, with executive experience in the Canadian and international health sector."