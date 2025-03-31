B.C. appoints Vince Ready as special mediator in Kootenay Lake ferry dispute

A mediator was appointed at the request of the General Employees Union

The B.C. government has appointed veteran mediator Vince Ready to help solve the Kootenay Lake ferry dispute.

“Mr. Ready has vast experience in labour relations and is renowned for his success in helping employers and unions reach agreements," Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside said in a news release. "This appointment provides a path for the parties to work through their differences and I appreciate their willingness to engage in this process."

The appointment of a mediator comes at the request of the B.C. General Employees Union, which represents 80 members working for Western Pacific Marine on the Kootenay Lake vessels as well as the Harrop and Glade cable ferries.

Whiteside said Ready will begin work immediately.

"If a settlement is not reached between the parties within 14 days, he will issue recommendations to the minister and the parties ... These recommendations will represent a fair and transparent path to the resolution of this dispute. It is in the best interest of both parties to carefully consider the special mediator’s recommendations.”

In a March 30 news release, the BCGEU said it is pleased at the appointment of Ready.

"Workers have been engaging in job action since October, and want to get back to work under a fair agreement," said union president Paul Finch.

Kootenay Central MLA Brittny Anderson said in a March 30 email to the Nelson Star, "It is imperative that the two sides consider his recommendations, come to an agreement, and help people in our community get back to their regular lives as soon as possible."