B.C. arsonist who left 100 homeless gets 2-year conditional sentence

James Adrian Dyer guilty in 2016 White Rock condo blaze that created $100K firefighting water bill

The man who pled guilty to setting the 2016 Five Corners fire in White Rock has received a two-year conditional sentence.

James Adrian Dyer, was sentenced Tuesday (Nov. 14) in Surrey Provincial Court, the BC Prosecution Service has confirmed.

The sentence conditions include house arrest for the first 12 months, to be followed by two years of probation.

The sentencing follows the recommendation of a joint submission from the Crown and defence counsels at the Oct. 12 sentencing hearing.

Dyer pleaded guilty on June 2 to three charges, including ‘arson damaging property’ and ‘arson in relation to inhabited property’ – some seven years after the original incident.

The early-morning fire in May 2016 left 100 people in the 60-unit Ocean Ridge condominium development homeless, many of them fleeing with little more than the clothes on their backs, and destroyed ground-level business premises as well as causing damage to nearby Star of the Sea Hall.

Firefighting efforts stretched White Rock’s water supply to the limit, resulting in a subsequent three-day boil-water advisory for the city, and a $107,000 bill for the use of Surrey’s firefighters and water (crews had to tap into Surrey’s supply for more than six hours).