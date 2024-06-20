BC Attorney General visits and thanks Similkameen firefighters

The firefighters even had a surprise personal link with their wildfire work in 2023

Peter McLaren, left, and Lauren Hunter, right, were two of Keremeos' six firefighters that were deployed to Sparwood in 2023. BC Attorney General Niki Sharma's hometown is Sparwood and she still has family there.

B.C.'s Attorney General Niki Sharma visited the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department to thank the local firefighters for their efforts, some which hit a bit close to home.

Sharma arrived with Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell on June 20 and spoke with members of the local department at the fire hall.

While speaking with the firefighters on the work they have been doing, including assisting on wildfires throughout the province, Sharma learned that two of them had helped to protect her hometown.

Sharma's hometown is Sparwood, where her family still lives.

Keremeos firefighters Lauren Hunter and Peter McLaren both were deployed to assist during the wildfire efforts there in 2023.

The department sent six firefighters total to assist on that wildfire. So far this year the department has not been called to assist on any wildfires.

After a brief tour of the department's engines, and getting an update on the still ongoing efforts to look at potentially relocating the firehall, Sharma thanked the firefighters one last time before heading off.

Sharma had visited the Grand Forks Fire Department the previous day, and left to continue her tour through the region.