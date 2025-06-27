B.C. Banff rockslide survivor raises money to transport friend's body home

Two people were killed in the June 19 rockslide on Bow Falls Trail in Banff National Park

A survivor of the rockslide on the Bow Falls Trail in Alberta is raising money to cover the costs of transporting his friend's body, who died in the incident, back home.

The slide took place on June 19 around 1 p.m. at Bow Glacier Falls located west of the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93N) near Bow Lake, which is approximately 37 km north of Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

The GoFundMe does not identify the victim, but the CBC identified him as Hamza Benhilal, 33, of Surrey. He was hiking with his friend Khaled Elgamal at the time of the incident.

Elgamal is raising funds to help cover funeral costs, the costs associated with transporting his body home and provide some "financial relief for his family."

"This matter is very important so his parents, family, and friends are able to see him one last time," Elgamal said in the GoFundMe.

Benhilal was not the only person who died in the slide. RCMP confirmed that a 70-year-old female resident of Calgary had also died.

-With files from the Red Deer Advocate