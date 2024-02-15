B.C. baseball bat attack victim’s mom still fighting for what he’s owed

Sue Simpson continues court battle to claim civil suit award as son Jessie’s memory slowly returns

A Kamloops man is still awaiting the money owed to him after being beaten into a coma in 2016, and his mom Sue Simpson refuses to stop fighting.

Simpson’s son, Jessie, was 18 when he was attacked by Kristopher Teichrieb and declared brain-dead while in hospital. Jessie woke up 11 months later and has required around-the-clock care ever since.

Teichrieb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after originally being charged with attempted murder, and was sentenced to seven years. In 2021, he was granted statutory release.

Simpson was in court on Feb. 12, hoping to close the matter now that she was awarded and has sold Teichrieb’s home for just under $1-million after he was found to have deliberately sold the home to his parents to hide assets. Simpson was told she’d be waiting at least another five months.

The money is still tied up in the courts and the Simpsons still have yet to see $1 of the nearly $7-million Teichrieb had been court-ordered to pay.

Nearly eight years later, Jesse is starting to remember details of the night. He recalls being attacked with a baseball bat. When asked how he feels about waiting for the court case to end he said, “It’s been going on long enough.”

Jessie doesn’t fully comprehend the time that has passed. When asked about Tiechrieb being “locked up”, Simpson explained to her son that Teichrieb has been released. Jessie responded with “not good”.

Simpson has been outfitting her home over the years to be able to bring Jessie back home to Savona on weekends. She continues to fundraise to pay for maintenance on their wheelchair van, necessities for Jessie when he visits, and gas to travel to and from his long-term care residence.

Jessie loves coming home to spend time with his mom, eat good food, and get down to the beach. Simpson hopes to find a way to take Jessie swimming this summer.

