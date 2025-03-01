B.C.-based Tolko cuts back consultant workforce

Tariffs not the cause of trims made to jobs

A number of people are out of work following trims made by lumber giant Tolko Industries.

Over the past few weeks, the Vernon, B.C.-based company has reduced the size of its consultant workforce.

"These decisions are not made without a lot of consideration," communications advisor Chris Downey told The Morning Star. "We have an extremely committed workforce whose families and communities rely on Tolko for stable jobs, and we recognize the impact this has on many employees."

But it's not the looming U.S. tariffs that forced Tolko's hand on these cuts.

"B.C. policy and regulatory burden causing high costs and limiting access to available economic fibre for our B.C. manufacturing facilities continues to impact our B.C. footprint," Downey said.

It's unknown yet how tariffs could impact Tolko, or any forest product company.

"It’s difficult to know the full impact of the proposed tariffs until they are formally implemented," said Downey. "We’ll have to see how things go in the coming weeks and months."