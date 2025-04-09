B.C. Bike Race moving to Cowichan Exhibition Grounds this year

Event to be held over three days in Cowichan, from June 30 to July 2

The BC Bike Race is returning to the Cowichan Valley again this year, but the centre of operations will move from Crofton to the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds.

The BC Bike Race is regarded as the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’ and continues to draw both recreational and world-class athletes from all corners of the globe to experience the thrill of competition set up on some amazing courses on Vancouver Island.

More than 600 mountain bikers from around the world descended on Crofton for three days in early July last year when the BC Bike Race went back to the community to open the annual event, and organizers plan to open the race in Cowichan again this summer.

An economic impact study indicated that the BC Bike Race generated $1.76 million for both the Cowichan and Comox Valleys in 2023, and organizers are anticipating the event will be money-maker for Cowichan again this year.

Event organizers are applying for a Destination BC Grant to help cover the costs this year and asked for a letter of support from the Municipality of North Cowichan, and council unanimously agreed to provide the letter at its meeting on March 19.

In a letter to the municipality, the event’s marketing director Andreas Hestler said the Cowichan Valley is an outstanding location for the BC Bike Race, thanks in part to North Cowichan and its staff.

“With a strong and positive history of collaboration with BC Bike Race, a well-established trail network, excellent infrastructure, and the ongoing dedication of the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, the area continues to thrive as a premier cycling destination,” Hestler said.

“Recognized globally for its world-class mountain biking, the Cowichan Valley attracts riders not only for events, but also for training and long-term stays. BC Bike Race consistently draws participants from over 32 nations, along with extensive media coverage.”

North Cowichan Coun. Chris Istace said he’s glad that the BC Bike Race is returning to the Cowichan Valley this summer.

“It’s a big thing to see a big event like this where 1,000 people descend on a small town [like Crofton],” he said. “Some people aren’t up to that much excitement so I want to acknowledge the residents of Crofton and our staff.”

Coun. Bruce Findlay said he’s also excited to see the bike race return to the area, but he’s also pleased the organizers are moving it to the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds.

“There was some trepidation from some Crofton residents and, being the councillor who lives in Crofton, I’ve heard a little bit about it,” he said. “But I’m very happy with the way it was handled over the last couple of years.”