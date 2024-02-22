B.C. Budget 2024: NDP promises free cycle of in-vitro fertilization

The next year will be spent creating program, which won’t launch until April of 2025

The NDP government is introducing an in-vitro fertilization program expected to roll out in just over a year.

People seeking in-vitro fertilization treatment or medication will get one cycle for free, beginning in April 2025, the province announced in Budget 2024, which was released Thursday (Feb. 22).

B.C. has allocated $68 million for the program over two years.

In the year leading up to April 2025, the province will work with an expert clinical group to create the program that will be for both treatment and medication for a single cycle. That work will include determining age considerations, and how the program will be delivered and accessed throughout the province.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said everyone who wants to have a child should have the opportunity to do so.

“In-vitro fertilization, or IVF, is one option, but it can be expensive.”

She added British Columbians should be able to access the treatment or medications regardless of their relationship status, who they love or how much money they make.

“Whether it’s a person looking to have a child on their own, people who are experiencing infertility or a same-sex couple who has tried other methods. This will help more people on the path to parenthood.”

Midwives Association of BC executive director Kristan Ash said the one cycle of treatment or medication is a great opportunity to start, and will give people some hope.

“As women, and individuals with a uterus, to be able to actually be seen in a budget – let alone in the health system – is tremendous. I think that’s a first move that is rarely seen, if ever.”

In-vitro fertilization treatment falls under private health care, so it’s not known how many people in B.C. currently access the treatment and medications.

Ash said changes like the IVF program give government and working groups an opportunity to see where the growth can be, and what is needed.

Treatment for one cycle can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.

The budget shows the $68 million will be provided over two years: the 2025/26 and the 2026/27 budget cycles. That means between 1,700 and 2,200 people could access the program annually.

The budget promise comes ahead of the provincial election this fall.

