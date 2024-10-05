B.C. campaign trail sees Eby, Rustad in the Okanagan

Rustad will be in Kelowna, while Eby will be in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 5

The leaders of both British Columbia’s provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning today.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad is in Kelowna while NDP Leader David Eby is in Vernon, both vying for votes halfway through the provincial election campaign.

Eby is scheduled to make an announcement with two of the party’s candidates in the region.

Rustad is spending his second day making announcements in Kelowna after rolling out his party’s child-care platform promises there on Friday.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is spending the day canvassing and attending a series of events in Victoria.

Election day is on Oct. 19 and British Columbians will be able to begin voting in advance polls on Oct. 10.