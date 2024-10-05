 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. campaign trail sees Eby, Rustad in the Okanagan

Rustad will be in Kelowna, while Eby will be in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 5
The Canadian Press
web1_2024100214104-20241002131044-97b0d39cbdcd62daa3d618788b4ca45be077e2282067e155102664024196183c
Radio host Mike Smyth, clockwise from left, sits with Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, Conservative Leader John Rustad and NDP Leader David Eby during a commercial break during a debate at radio station CKNW, in Vancouver, on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The leaders of both British Columbia’s provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning today.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad is in Kelowna while NDP Leader David Eby is in Vernon, both vying for votes halfway through the provincial election campaign.

Eby is scheduled to make an announcement with two of the party’s candidates in the region.

Rustad is spending his second day making announcements in Kelowna after rolling out his party’s child-care platform promises there on Friday.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is spending the day canvassing and attending a series of events in Victoria.

Election day is on Oct. 19 and British Columbians will be able to begin voting in advance polls on Oct. 10.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

BC Ferries decision on Crofton ferry terminal expected early in 2025
BC Ferries decision on Crofton ferry terminal expected early in 2025
B.C. party leaders Eby, Rustad make duelling announcements in Vernon
B.C. party leaders Eby, Rustad make duelling announcements in Vernon
West Kelowna teen killed in motorcycle crash identified, GoFundMe created
West Kelowna teen killed in motorcycle crash identified, GoFundMe created