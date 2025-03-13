BC Cancer expanding care with new clinic planned for Kamloops

The Kamloops Cancer Centre is expected to open in 2028

Still, a few years away, BC Cancer and Interior Health are announcing a new clinic to open in Kamloops in 2028.

The new clinic will provide radiation treatment and therapy, diagnostic MRIs, and an outpatient oncology ambulatory care unit at Royal Inland Hospital.

Department Head of Radiation Oncology at BC Cancer Kelowna, Dr. David Kim, said it's an exciting move for the region to not only offer care closer to home for individuals in Kamloops and surrounding areas but also open up more spaces in Kelowna.

"Our region is expected to grow quite a bit over the next 20 years," Kim noted that Kamloops patients have to travel to Kelowna for their cancer care. "Being able to just develop additional treatment capacity will allow us to deliver treatments faster for the patients, both in access and availability."

Kim said the details of what the clinic will offer in the near future are still being ironed out. "We haven't yet decided upon exactly what type of treatment machines we're going to buy."

The project is in the process of selecting the design-build team. Construction on the clinic is expected to start this summer.

The Kamloops Cancer Centre is part of the provincial 10-year Cancer Action Plan.