B.C. cities break hot weather records – including 3 from 124 years ago

Balmy weather across much of British Columbia helped set dozens of new temperature records across the province on the weekend.
Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure brought warm temperatures to the province this weekend, with above-normal conditions forecast to continue into this week.
Several regions of the province saw temperatures climb past 20 C over the weekend.
The weather office reported 38 communities logged their hottest March 16 on record, while the Nakusp area tied the record set in 1994.
Agassiz broke its 124-year-old record of 22.8 C set in 1900 with temperatures that reached 23.3 C on Saturday.
Other locations that broke records with temperatures that reached at least 20 C included Abbotsford, Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Hope, Lytton, Merritt, Pemberton, Pitt Meadows, Princeton and Squamish.
On Sunday, the hot weather continued. At least two communities – Richmond and Vancouver – broke 124-year-old records.
Other locations that broke records on Sunday include:
Abbotsford: 21.5 C (20.6 C set in 1947)
Blue River: 20.2 C (14.2 C set in 2019)
Burns Lake: 15.9 C (12.8 C set in 1957)
Cache Creek: 20.6 C (tied with record se in 1947)
Clearwater: 20.6 C (183 C set in 1915)
Clinton: 17 C (12.9 C set in 2007)
Dawson Creek: 20.9 C (12.8 C set in 1930)
Fort St. John: 19.7 C (12.8 C se in 1910)
Kelowna: 18.9 C (16.1 C set in 1914)
Mackenzie: 17.1. C (11.5 C set in 2019)
Merritt: 23.2 C (19.4 C set in 1972)
Nakusp: 13.6 C (13.1 C set in 2019)
Nelson: 18.6 C (16.7 C set in 1947)
Osoyoos: 22.1 C (20 C set in 1972)
Pemberton: 20.9 C (18.1 C set in 2019)
Pitt Meadows: 22.5 C (19.5 C set in 2019)
Port Alberni: 20.9 C (18.9 C set in 1930)
Powell River: 19.4 C (16.7 C set in 1972)
Prince George: 20.2 C (13.3 C set in 1941)
Princeton: 22.2 C (20.6 C set in 1947)
Quesnel: 22.8 C (17.2 C set in 1902)
Richmond: 14.6 C (14.4 C set in 1900)
Sechelt: 18.4 C (162 C set in 2019)
Smithers: 16 C (11.7 C set in 1947)
Sparwood: 16.9 C (13.3 C set in 1972)
Squamish: 22.2 C (21.3 C set in 2019)
Summerland: 17.5 C (16.1 C set in 1972)
Trail: 20.8 C (18.3 C set in 1947)
Vancouver: 15.1 C (14.4 C set in 1900)
Vernon: 19.3 C (18.3 C set in 1914)
West Vancouver: 18.9 C (18.3 C set in 1914)
Whistler: 18.9 C (14.4 C set in 2019)
Williams Lake: 19.4 C (14.9 C set in 2007)