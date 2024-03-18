B.C. cities break hot weather records – including 3 from 124 years ago

Listen to this article

Balmy weather across much of British Columbia helped set dozens of new temperature records across the province on the weekend.

Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure brought warm temperatures to the province this weekend, with above-normal conditions forecast to continue into this week.

Several regions of the province saw temperatures climb past 20 C over the weekend.

The weather office reported 38 communities logged their hottest March 16 on record, while the Nakusp area tied the record set in 1994.

Agassiz broke its 124-year-old record of 22.8 C set in 1900 with temperatures that reached 23.3 C on Saturday.

Other locations that broke records with temperatures that reached at least 20 C included Abbotsford, Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Hope, Lytton, Merritt, Pemberton, Pitt Meadows, Princeton and Squamish.

On Sunday, the hot weather continued. At least two communities – Richmond and Vancouver – broke 124-year-old records.

Other locations that broke records on Sunday include:

Abbotsford: 21.5 C (20.6 C set in 1947)

Blue River: 20.2 C (14.2 C set in 2019)

Burns Lake: 15.9 C (12.8 C set in 1957)

Cache Creek: 20.6 C (tied with record se in 1947)

Clearwater: 20.6 C (183 C set in 1915)

Clinton: 17 C (12.9 C set in 2007)

Dawson Creek: 20.9 C (12.8 C set in 1930)

Fort St. John: 19.7 C (12.8 C se in 1910)

Kelowna: 18.9 C (16.1 C set in 1914)

Mackenzie: 17.1. C (11.5 C set in 2019)

Merritt: 23.2 C (19.4 C set in 1972)

Nakusp: 13.6 C (13.1 C set in 2019)

Nelson: 18.6 C (16.7 C set in 1947)

Osoyoos: 22.1 C (20 C set in 1972)

Pemberton: 20.9 C (18.1 C set in 2019)

Pitt Meadows: 22.5 C (19.5 C set in 2019)

Port Alberni: 20.9 C (18.9 C set in 1930)

Powell River: 19.4 C (16.7 C set in 1972)

Prince George: 20.2 C (13.3 C set in 1941)

Princeton: 22.2 C (20.6 C set in 1947)

Quesnel: 22.8 C (17.2 C set in 1902)

Richmond: 14.6 C (14.4 C set in 1900)

Sechelt: 18.4 C (162 C set in 2019)

Smithers: 16 C (11.7 C set in 1947)

Sparwood: 16.9 C (13.3 C set in 1972)

Squamish: 22.2 C (21.3 C set in 2019)

Summerland: 17.5 C (16.1 C set in 1972)

Trail: 20.8 C (18.3 C set in 1947)

Vancouver: 15.1 C (14.4 C set in 1900)

Vernon: 19.3 C (18.3 C set in 1914)

West Vancouver: 18.9 C (18.3 C set in 1914)

Whistler: 18.9 C (14.4 C set in 2019)

Williams Lake: 19.4 C (14.9 C set in 2007)