B.C. City councillor charged with more sex crimes in Ontario

James Miller, who is currently suspended from council, was charged with seven more counts relating to sexual interference, sexual touching and sexual assault.

Penticton city councillor James Miller has been charged with more historical crimes, bringing his total number of charges to 11.

The Sarnia Police Service in Sarnia, Ont. has now charged Miller with 11 total counts:

Sexual interferences (seven counts)

Invitation to sexual touching (three counts)

Sexual assault (one count)

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Miller was initially arrested on Aug. 1 following a Canada-wide warrant regarding two separate historical sexual assault investigations. Sarnia police charged Miller with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 years old.

The seven new charges are a result of additional victims being identified.

The offences date back to the late 1980s and early 1990s when Miller was a youth basketball coach within the Sarnia community.

After his first arrest in August, the City of Penticton announced in a statement that the 59-year-old councillor is on mandatory leave due to the charges.

"As this matter is before the courts, and out of respect for all parties involved, no further comment will be provided," the statement read.

Miller is also the managing editor of the Penticton Herald.

In July of 2023, Miller's past acquittals on charges for sexual assault surfaced. At the time, Miller released a statement saying that "almost two decades ago, I was charged with assault and sexual assault and sexual interference. In 2006 I was acquitted of all those charges. I remain grateful to the Canadian legal system that found these allegations against me were unproven."

Miller has been arrested, brought before a Sarnia court virtually, and subsequently released with conditions.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Sarnia Police Service is looking to speak with anyone who may have additional information.

Miller was elected to council in 2021 in a by-election. He was re-elected to a full-term in 2022.