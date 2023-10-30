B.C. coalition calls for more government action on crime

Save Our Streets group claims streets and businesses are increasingly unsafe

A new coalition of B.C. businesses and residents is calling on the province to take greater action to reduce crime and violence.

Called Save Our Streets, or SOS, the group is made up of a number of well-known retailers, such as London Drugs, Aritzia and Lululemon, as well as community organizations from places like Nanaimo, Nelson, Surrey and Kamloops.

Announcing their creation on Monday (Oct. 20), SOS founding member and London Drugs President Clint Mahlman said the current state of crime and violence in B.C. communities has reached “epidemic proportions.” He said their group is raising the alarm and putting the pressure on government to act.

“Governments at all levels have responded in piecemeal fashion but are not acting in unison or with any sense of urgency as street-level problems continue to grow.”

Mahlman said the impact at the retail level is being felt by both employees, some of whom at London Drugs are starting to wear stab-proof vests, and shoppers, who are ultimately having to absorb the costs of theft and vandalism. SOS estimates retail crime ends up costing B.C. families about $500 a year.

Mahlman said beyond government action they want government transparency. The group plans to start tracking itself how crime and violence is changing and what measures may or may not be helping.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety for comment.

More to come.