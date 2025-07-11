B.C. college among Canada's first to install groundbreaking assistive listening tech

Stan Hagen Theatre fitted with Induction Hearing Loop technology

North Island College's Stan Hagen Theatre is one of the first places in Canada to install a new assistive listening technology, bringing more performances and talks to people who are hard of hearing.

With the help of B.C. company Advanced Listening, the theatre is being adapted to include new technology that will improve the listening experience for people who use hearing aids. The technology is called an Induction Hearing Loop. It is installed in the floor and broadcasts audio signals using analog wire antenna technology. The signals are picked up by Telecoil receivers that are built into hearing aids. This kind of technology is also used in churches, conference halls, government chambers, courtrooms and even in some retail spaces. It can be used in large or small venues, and is even usable for one-on-one conversations.

The other part of the job for Advanced Listening was to install the latest BlueTooth LE ‘Auracast’ technology. Described on the Bluetooth website as the “next generation” of technology when it comes to assistive listening, Auracast expands the availability of assistive listening for people with hearing loss and is designed to take into account users with all levels hearing health.

“Our new NIC website, developed to meet WCAG 2.1 guidelines, and the recent purchase of an assistive listening system for the Stan Hagen Theatre, are but two examples of our commitments to accessibility in action,” said Ken Crewe, Associate Vice President, People, Equity and Inclusion, and co-chair of NIC's Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The project helps the college meet its commitment to making the college environment more accessible.

"The plan is a priority of NIC’s Accessibility Advisory Committee, which includes students and employees reflecting the diversity of the institution," a release from the college says. "Already, NIC has undertaken a number of projects, such as incorporating Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) for its new website."

The team from Advanced Listening was on site for three days in June installing the technology.

At one point, Derrick Doll from Advanced Listening walked around wearing a receiver headset to test the sound. The receiver provides an up-close sound for users. NIC expects the work at the theatre to be completed in the next few weeks.

“North Island College is one of the first places in Canada with this new technology,” he said.