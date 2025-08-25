B.C. College of Veterinarians says it will go broke if it can't raise fees

College tells members it is nearing insolvency

The College of Veterinarians of B.C. is warning that if it does not raise rates for practitioners, it will become insolvent by May of next year.

Insolvency could mean that the college would be unable to continue regulating veterinary medicine in B.C.

Despite several attempts by the college to raise fees, they have remained at $1,395 since 2011, which, adjusting for inflation, is equivalent to $1,914 in 2025 dollars. Veterinarians are being asked to vote on an increase to $1,900 by midnight on Friday evening (Aug. 29).

To avoid a repeat of this situation, the college is urging the provincial government to use a ministerial order to raise rates and to amend legislation so that these votes are not required in the future.

Annual registration fees account for roughly 85 per cent of the college's budget, and despite inflationary pressures, registrants have voted down proposed increases in 2012, 2019, and 2023. Meanwhile, the college's financial situation is spiralling, with the budget deficit reaching $1.2 million at the end of 2024.

The college explained in its most recent annual report that not only has inflation taken its toll, but the complexity and cost of regulating the profession have also grown in recent years.

"The demands on the College in the past fiscal year broke various records, including in number of complaints received and reviewed, discipline hearings and pre-hearings held, discipline decisions rendered, and emergency responses required to address immediate risks to public health or safety," CEO Christine Arnold wrote in the college's 2023/24 annual report.

The Society of B.C. Veterinarians, an industry association, sent out a letter in mid-July, saying it was completely unaware of the gravity of the financial situation until about 10 months ago.

The letter blamed the situation on the college's "ineffective governance (including investigation strategies), poor financial management, and poor communication strategies," and expressed "distress" at veterinarians being cut out of communication regarding decision-making.

College wants to wrest control from members

As a regulatory body, the college gets its authority from provincial legislation. Unlike many other governing professional bodies, the Veterinarians Act allows for members to vote on bylaws, including those related to fees.

Arnold argued in a June letter to Agriculture and Food Minister Lana Popham that this act needs to be changed and that even conducting a registration vote to allow veterinarians to change the college's bylaws is "contrary to the public interest and will further perpetuate the registrants’ dangerous misapprehension of their relationship with their regulator."

Arnold says in the letter that the college wants a fee increase enacted by ministerial order.

The college did not respond to a request for comment.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food said in a statement to Black Press Media that it is aware of the "deteriorating" financial situation and has already taken steps through a ministerial order to charge a one-time $500 per registrant fee to stabilize the situation.

The ministry also sent the college a letter advising them to communicate the situation to members and hold a vote on rate increases by Sept. 1, but is waiting for the results of the referendum before taking further action.

Popham issued a statement highlighting the organization's independence.

"While the Ministry is hopeful an agreement among the College and veterinarians is possible with respect to its operations’ model and fee structure, I also respect the College is an independent body that requires adequate funding to meet its obligations," Popham said.