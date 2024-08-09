B.C. Conservative candidate for Kelowna-Mission removed from party

Kelowna-Mission Conservative MLA candidate out of the race

The Conservative Party of B.C. has confirmed that Alexandra Wright, the former MLA candidate for Kelowna-Mission, will no longer be representing the political organization.

In an announcement on X on Aug. 9, the Conservative Party stated that Wright was removed from the ballot after a decision made the day prior.

"This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct. The Conservative Party remains committed to upholding the highest standards of performance and conduct for all its candidates to ensure effective representation and success in the upcoming elections," read the statement from the Conservative Party of B.C. on X.

Conservative Party leader John Rustad reiterated the same comments posted by his party on X when reached for comment. He did not add further detail.

Wright's page has been removed from the Conservative Party of BC website as of noon on Aug. 9.

While Wright was fired on August 8, the announcement by the BC Conservatives came in the form of a reply to a post on X from B.C. United, formerly known as the Liberal Party of B.C. on August 9.

Attached to the B.C. United post was a screen-shot, showing that Wright's account had reposted a post from X user @bc_perspective.

Wright has since clarified that she reposted the post after being fired.

In the X post that Wright reposted, user @bc_perspective asks: "What are four things @Conservative_BC can commit to when they are on power that will secure your vote?"

The user then lists four things that they hope the Conservative Party will commit to.

"1. SOGI out of schools, 2. Mandate/Hire Back HC workers, 3. Repeal Bill 36, 4. Criminally investigate Dix & Henry."

In their X post, B.C. United said: "While we disagree with many decisions made by Adrian Dix and Dr. Henry, they are not criminals. Will Rustad arrest his political opponents or will he fire his radical candidate for Kelowna-Mission?"

In a response to B.C. United's post, the Conservative party said: "Yesterday afternoon the Conservative Party of British Columbia removed Alexandra Wright as a candidate."

The B.C. NDP also weighed in on Wright being ejected from the Conservative party.

The NDP stated that in May, Rustad assured reporters his candidates had been re-vetted and that he “had no plans to replace anyone.”

“John Rustad should tell people these views are hurtful and divisive, but instead he’s staying silent about the extreme views throughout his party,” said NDP MLA Ravi Parmar.

Parmar made the comment after noting that Wright recently tweeted in support of an extreme ban passed in Bulgaria on “non traditional sexual orientation” references in classrooms.