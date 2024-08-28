B.C. Conservative candidate's criticism of harm-reduction kiosk prompts review

B.C. Conservative Party candidate's video of herself accessing 'snorting kit' goes viral

A B.C. Conservative candidate's viral video of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital's 'care and connection kiosk' has led to a provincial review of harm-reduction strategies.

Installed at three Vancouver Island hospitals last fall, the kiosks dispense discreetly packaged harm-reduction items including condoms, wound care supplies, naloxone kits, take-home drug testing strips, bubble pipes, syringes and safe disposal containers.

In a 2023 news release announcing the initiative, Island Health explained that research shows that harm-reduction supply kiosks "can reduce overdose rates, decrease new HIV and hepatitis C infections, and can distribute more life-saving naloxone and testing strips than in-person services."

The project followed a challenging year for overdoses in the region, with 304 people dying in the Island Health area from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 of that year.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the kiosks took the spotlight when Gwen O'Mahony, B.C. Conservative Party candidate in the Nanaimo-Lantzville riding, posted a short social media video calling the service a "free crack pipes and cocaine snorting kits vending machine."

The video had racked up more than 600,000 views and more than 1,000 likes as of Wednesday, Aug. 28.

"So now we can learn to snort cocaine with this informational video right here," the candidate stated, after using the machine to dispense a snorting kit consisting of three paper straws and six alcohol swabs.

A description displayed on the kiosk explains that "viruses and bacteria can remain on used supplies and can pass infections when shared."

O'Mahony stated she also dispensed an inhalation kit and intended to dispense a bubble pipe, but none were stocked.

While the candidate never suggested the machines actually dispensed drugs, misinformation quickly circulated online about drugs being freely provided by the kiosks.

Conservative party leader John Rustad made a statement condemning the care and connection kiosks, and accused Premier David Eby of "encouraging the proliferation of hard drug use across the province, including in sensitive areas like hospitals, near schools and other places where children play."

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Eby told reporters that a review will take place.

"I understand there have been some complaints that have come forward about a machine out front of the Nanaimo emergency room that was meant to be dispensing wound care, naloxone, drug testing strips, this kind of thing that we're hoping people will use to reduce and prevent overdoses," Eby said. "This coupled with the Fraser Health Authority [online harm reduction portal] has caused me to ask the minister of mental health and addictions to do a review of any of the distribution methods that don't involve a direct contact between a service provider and someone struggling with addiction."

Eby explained the government wants to ensure people remain in contact with the health-care system and speak with a medical professional to get them connected.

"It's a delicate balance and we want to make sure we're getting it right in a way that ensures community safety and confidence in these approaches."

Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions, told reporters that the provision of the harm-reduction services and supplies is about trying to keep people alive while they can be connected to care.

"What we know is the opioid crisis has taken the lives of over 14,000 British Columbians since 2016. Despite that we're seeing somewhat of a reduction in mortality, it is still a very, very serious public health emergency and one that compels us throughout our health-care system to find innovative solutions to reach people," Whiteside said. "So what we want to make sure is when we're connecting with someone, when we're providing harm reduction services that there's a way to connect them to a pathway to care like there is through the opioid treatment access line, like there is through 'Road to Recovery.'"

Whiteside added that the government will be checking in with health authorities to ensure those connections are being made.

"The vast majority of harm-reduction supplies are distributed through public health units, through the BCCDC, through programs [that] provide naloxone kits and information and training about the risk of overdose and what to do in an overdose," she said. "We are launching a campaign in the post-secondary sector to ensure naloxone is available at post-secondary sites – we're doing everything possible and relying on evidence and other jurisdictions, what they have done that appears to be successful."

In a statement from Island Health, the authority said that the kiosks are intended to be accessible for people who don’t get off work until the evening, or for those who are looking for more anonymity. More than 1,100 harm reduction and disease prevention supplies have been dispensed from the three kiosks since 2023.

"The goal is to address gaps in service for people, who may not want to be associated with harm reduction services, such as people working trades, due to stigma or fear of repercussion," Island Health explained.

-files from Wolf Depner/Black Press Media