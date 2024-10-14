B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad announces new children's hospital

Thanksgiving Monday announcement happened at 18-acre site in Surrey

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad made an appearance in Surrey Monday (Oct. 14) to announce a new children's hospital for the city.

Saying Surrey has been treated like a second-class city for too long, Rustad noted it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the province.

"Surrey is home to nearly half of the children in British Columbia, yet the NDP has failed to provide the resources this community needs,” said Rustad. “Our new children’s hospital will ensure that Surrey families have access to world-class healthcare without having to travel long distances during critical emergencies.”

The hospital, to be located at 164 Street and Fraser Highway – a short walk from the future Bakerview SkyTrain station – will help meet the needs of residents south of the Fraser River, Rustad said. The 18-acre site is city-owned and located adjacent to Surrey Rec Centre.

He said the new hospital will include a pediatric emergency room (ER), maternity ward, women’s health centre, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and the first Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the Fraser Health area. It will be operated by the provincial health services authority and will focus on providing timely, high-quality, and accessible care to the growing number of children and mothers in Surrey and surrounding communities.

Rustad was joined by other Conservative candidates, Surrey Coun. Pardeep Kooner – who noted she was there not in support of Rustad or his party, but of the new health facility – and a Surrey Memorial Hospital doctor, who stressed that wait times and delays for such things as diagnostic services or transfers can have disastrous consequences for children – and women – who aren't located close to B.C. Children's Hospital.

Surrey Memorial handles 6,000 births annually, but only has a capacity for 5,000, Rustad noted.

“We’re committed to building a healthcare system that works for all British Columbians, especially the families who have been underserved for far too long,” Rustad concluded. “This hospital is about saving lives, improving care, and ensuring that the next generation of British Columbians grows up with the healthcare they deserve.”

When pressed for a cost for the project, Rustad couldn't say.

"We're committed to doing this... costing will have to come at a later date, but the objective (if elected) is to start that work right away," he said.