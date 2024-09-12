B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad ditches debate in own riding

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has withdrawn from the upcoming Vanderhoof candidates debate organized by the local chamber.

Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad has pulled out of an all-candidates debate in his own northern riding.

Organized by the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce, the debate for the Nechako Lakes riding was set for Sept. 25 in Vanderhoof. Rustad, who has held the riding since 2005, has attended these debates in the past.

"This is very disappointing for our area. The Nechako Lakes riding has supported John for almost 20 years," said chamber manager Shelley Funk.

"In John's write-up on the B.C. Conservatives page he states 'that his focus has always been on developing his riding'. Vanderhoof has always been a very strong political community and should have the opportunity to ask questions of the people who want to represent this area," Funk added.

Initially, Rustad's local office, represented by his constituency assistant, confirmed his participation by responding to a June 28 invitation, Funk said.

But on Aug. 13, an email from Rustad's campaign staff organizing his events and appearances told the chamber Rustad had cancelled. Funk said efforts to reschedule or find an alternative format for Rustad's participation were unsuccessful, as he was reported unavailable.

"I had approached the [Rustad's] office prior to booking a venue to make sure of what I had to do," Funk said. She also reached out to Rustad personally but did not get a response.

The reason for Rustad's withdrawal remains unclear. He has also not responded to a request from the Omineca Express.

Rustad's non-attendance is in trend with several Conservative candidates across the province choosing to not attend similar debates in their ridings.

Among some of the pressing issues in the Nechako Lakes riding are forestry and economic downturns associated with closures of four mills, in Houston, Vanderhoof and Fort St. James. Another important issue is the healthcare crisis with frequent emergency department closures reported in Burns Lake and Fort St. James.

Other candidates for the Nechako Lakes Riding are former Lake Babine First Nation chief councillor Murphy Abraham, who is running for the BC NDP and a potential independent candidate in Houston Mayor Shane Brienen. Brienen was announced as a B.C. United candidate last fall but found himself adrift after party leader Kevin Falcon dissolved the campaign last month in favour of supporting the B.C. Conservative Party.

Depending upon the eventual number of candidates who file with Elections BC before a Sept. 28 deadline, the chamber will either cancel its debate attempt altogether or arrange another date.