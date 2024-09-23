B.C. Conservative Leader Rustad promises tax relief, gets grilled on vaccines

Rustad unveils tax breaks for renters and mortgaged homeowners, questioned about video where he talks about vaccines

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad kicked off the first full week of campaigning Monday with a promise to improve housing affordability, but also found himself answering questions about a video in which he questioned the effectiveness and purpose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Rustad announced a provincial tax deduction of up $3,000 per month by 2029 for renters and mortgage holders, if his party forms government, starting in January 2026 with a monthly exemption of $1,500.

This so-called Rustad Rebate would provide tax relief of about $3.5 billion if universally applied to B.C.'s two million homes.

"On top of (getting rid off the) the carbon tax, this is one of the most significant tax reliefs that British Columbia has ever given, and certainly the largest tax relief that has ever been given to people who are renting homes, or who are paying their mortgages."

Rustad said B.C.'s average rent is $2,400 per month with the average mortgage around $2,900.

"So this would cover pretty much everybody in the province," he said. "There will be a means-test that we will look at for people who are at the high-end of income."

Rustad admitted his party is still working the numbers but added that the program would not be available for household incomes above $250,000. He predicted that the tax deduction would save the average British Columbian about $1,600 to $1,700 annually.

When asked how to pay for these deductions given other promises to cut revenue sources like the carbon tax and spend more money on a health care and a provincial deficit of $9 billion, Rustad said an incoming Conservative government would review spending.

"But the biggest thing we are going to need to do, we need to get our economy going," he said. "We need to get forestry back on its feet, we need to get mining open, we need to make sure that small business can be successful in this province, we need to see high-tech invest in this province."

The Conservative leader acknowledged that a future government of his won't be able to balance the budget right away.

"But we also need to make sure that provide tax relief immediately."

Monday's housing proposal starts to fill in the Conservative platform on housing. Other known measures so far include a repeal of government's short-term rental legislation and Bill 44, the signature piece of government's housing legislation. It allows for anywhere between three and six units on lots currently zoned for single-family homes.

But as Rustad stressed the significance of his proposal, he faced several questions about a video the B.C. NDP shared on social media Monday morning.

"I had three shots of the vaccine, I wish I hadn't quite frankly," he said in the video dated July 23, 2024. "(It's) one of the things that's changed in my thinking — the so-called vaccine, the COVID mRNA shots.

"When I talked to (provincial health officer) Bonnie Henry about it, I started to realize that it wasn't so much about, you know, trying to get herd immunity or trying to stop the spread, but it was more around shaping opinion and control on the population."

When asked about these comments, Rustad called the video a distraction by the B.C. NDP from the real issues facing the province. When asked whether he believes the science around vaccines, he said the provincial health care system needs to be working.

"One of the things that bothered me the most about (Henry), is the fact that she would not let our unvaccinated nurses and doctors back into the system."

When asked whether he regretted taking the vaccine, Rustad said British Columbians are most focused on the fact that they are struggling with day-to-day costs. When asked what he meant when he talked about 'population control,' he reiterated that affordability is the most important issue. When asked to explain the circumstances around the video, he said he had not seen it.

"I understand why the NDP have decided to talk about things like vaccine because they can't defend their policies."

The Conservatives have promised to fire Henry if they win government.