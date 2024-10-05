B.C. Conservative leader vows to end Kelowna's Tent City and across province

John Rustad said a clear path is needed to prevent homelessness and drug addiction across the province

On his busy day in the Okanagan, B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad made a stop at Kelowna's Tent City to discuss the homeless population and the drug crisis across the province.

"There's some issues that need to be addressed," said Rustad in front of a sign that read 'End Tent Cities.' "For example behind us, I think the government needs to step up and do a lot more."

Rustad's press conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, took place in front of Kelowna's Tent City.

"I know the City of Kelowna is doing the best they can," said Rustad, adding he knows porta-potties and garbage facilities have been to Tent City. 'That's much needed and I know the city is trying to do all they can for these people but I think as government, we need to do more."

"Across the province, when we look at these situations, the tent cities that we've seen pop up, often we are seeing crime, not just within tent cities but beyond within the neighbourhood, within the area," said Rustad, who said drugs and violence are also a problem. "This is part of the problem this is what needs to change, this is what needs to come to an end in British Columbia."

Rustad said a clean path is needed.

"It's not just about people who are homeless or people who are addicted or people with mental health, there's a combination of things that are happening, we need to do what we can for each of those groups, it's not one size fits all," said Rustad. "We are committed to an end to having tent cities in this province."

"It's certainly not what we want to see happening within communities," he added.

More facilities have been built in Kelowna recently for people experiencing homelessness, but Rustad said more needs to happen.

"Where we have people with addictions, we need to make sure that we provide the opportunity for people to get clean through detox, and have the opportunity for supportive housing that is drug-free, that's a key in my opinion," said Rustad. "As we build these, as we put housing in and available, that they're in appropriate places within communities, to make sure we're engaging with community members, getting feedback in making sure they understand exactly what were doing, making sure we have the support in place."

He also said if elected, the Conservative party would make sure there are more options available for youth addicted to drugs. Additionally, he said the province's healthcare system is affected by people with addictions.

"One of the challenges I think we have with our healthcare system is they're overwhelmed by what's going on with addictions," said Rustad. "So part of that is we're going to create crisis response stabilizations units. These units will be provided, be able to go in and provide targeted care for those experiencing severe addictions or mental health crisis, and by doing this, we'll reduce the pressure we have on our emergency rooms and make sure people can get the treatment they need.

"The Conservative Party will ensure there is strict enforcement of public safety laws to clear both the illegal encampments and to keep public spaces safe. It is time we have places for people now to go in our communities where they can feel safe, where law enforcement will be given the tools needed to be able to make sure these encampments are removed and that order is restored and people can feel safe."

Rustad added that he's talked to Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas about the situation.

"I've talked with the mayor about what's going on in this community and the steps they've tried to do to help people," said Rustad. "Obviously, there are more facilities that need to be built out in terms of this but a key piece here is we need to end that free drugs, the addictions, we need to get people into recovery, we need to make sure that as we build out these facilities, that there is zero tolerance."

"These needs to come to an end, it's been a complete disaster," added Rustad, who said many communities have pushed back on facilities built in their area. He also didn't say how many facilities he plans to build.

The Conservative leader also stated that two candidates in this party across the province are recovering addicts who lived on the streets.

When asked about people experiencing homelessness who don't have to live in a facility, Rustad said: "There are people for example who have had, and I'm sorry to say this, permanent brain damage from the drugs that are on the street, that are not in a situation to ever be able to go back into society, that are living on the streets, in a place where they can't handle the idea of being in four walls in terms of a room or any sorts of housing, we need to be creative in looking at other options available. It's also one of the reasons why we need to be looking at long-term care and treatment for people."

Rustad was joined on Saturday by B.C. Conservative MLA candidates Kristina Loewen (Kelowna Centre) and Macklin McCall (West Kelowna- Peachland).

"We want real solutions for crime, public safety, housing, and especially for our loved ones who are in need of treatment," said Loewen.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and BC NDP Candidate for Port Coquitlam, released a statement less that two hours after Rustad's press conference:

“Encampments are closed by building housing and providing people with treatment," it reads. But John Rustad has committed to cancelling housing across the province. Let’s be clear: Rustad’s plans will lead to more encampments. That’s a risk we can’t afford.

"David Eby and the BC NDP are taking action to build homes and treatment beds across the province and launch new secure care for people with brain injuries and severe mental health and addictions challenges — keeping them safe and keeping communities safe."