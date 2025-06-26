B.C. Conservative MLAs stand behind Rustad after 'politicized' letter

Rustad says he doesn't regret sending letter alleging blackmail, but has concerns about word choice

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad stood in front of much of his caucus in Surrey on Wednesday (June 25), as the party's MLAs yelled they are "100 per cent" behind their leader.

Members were in Surrey for a pre-planned caucus meeting, and though a couple were absent for personal reasons, just about every Conservative MLA was at the meeting. Rustad said his caucus is "united."

Wednesday's meeting comes after a tumultuous few weeks for the Conservative leader. Rumours began swirling of discontent among his caucus following the release of a leaked letter in which Rustad warned MLAs of alleged attempts by former members and their associates — now part of One B.C. — to blackmail party members to join them.

One B.C. denies the allegations, and Rustad has not publicly provided evidence of blackmail.

Rustad said he does not regret writing the letter, though he admitted he might have erred in word choice.

"I do think about whether I should have used the word blackmail," he said. "That was how staff described it to me. So it's unfortunate that that has become very politicized."

The letter refers to alleged blackmail attempts by three Independent MLAs and their staff.

Former Conservative MLAs Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy left the Conservatives in March amid controversy stemming from Brodie publicly questioning the evidence of children's graves at residential schools. Brodie and Armstrong have joined One B.C., while Kealy is keeping his options open.

The blackmail allegations were brought to the RCMP by the NDP, who say these sorts of accusations involving MLAs must be investigated.

Rustad said his staff had spoken with lawyers, but did not want to report the allegations to police.

He then urged people involved with One B.C. to "be professional" and not publicly share Conservative staff's personal information, such as cell phone numbers and home addresses.

"Have some class, have some respect," he said

Meanwhile, Rustad is undergoing a leadership review as part of party rules established at the most recent annual general meeting on March 1. This review involves a riding-by-riding vote among the roughly 9,000 party members, and he needs at least 51 per cent support to continue as leader.

"It isn't a unique situation," he said. "This is something that other political parties have done."