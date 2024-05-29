 Skip to content
BC Conservative Party candidate steps down after social media exposé

Terry Farrell
web1_240528-cvr-n-bcccandidate-1_1

The BC Conservative Party is down a man, after Courtenay-Comox candidate Damon Scrase dropped out of the provincial campaign.

Scrase was named as the BCC candidate for the riding in February.

Recent interviews and subsequent social media searches have revealed several controversial stances, including anti-LGBTQ posts.

Scrase announced his decision to step down from the upcoming election on X (formerly Twitter).

The bulk of the exposé was conducted by CKNW radio host Jas Johal.

Black Press has reached out to both individuals for comment.

More to come…

