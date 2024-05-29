BC Conservative Party candidate steps down after social media exposé

The BC Conservative Party is down a man, after Courtenay-Comox candidate Damon Scrase dropped out of the provincial campaign.

Scrase was named as the BCC candidate for the riding in February.

Recent interviews and subsequent social media searches have revealed several controversial stances, including anti-LGBTQ posts.

Scrase announced his decision to step down from the upcoming election on X (formerly Twitter).

I’m a blue-collar guy who never aspired to be a public figure, and certainly not a politician.



Like many of us I have made posts on social media years ago that make me wince, which don’t reflect what I think or who I am today. I recognized this and deleted them.



I do not want… — Damon Scrase (@Scrase) May 28, 2024

The bulk of the exposé was conducted by CKNW radio host Jas Johal.

1. If B.C. Conservatives want any chance at mainstream political acceptance, they need to dump some of their candidates with extreme views. For example, Damon Scrase, candidate in Courtenay-Comox, who says Pride is for "degenerates" and part of a mental-illness factory #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/RVUnDxeWAn — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) May 28, 2024

Black Press has reached out to both individuals for comment.

More to come…