 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. Conservative Party gathering in Nanaimo feeling need to connect

Annual general meeting taking place Feb. 28 to March 2 at Vancouver Island Conference Centre
Jessica Durling
Jessica Durling
jrustad-img_0543
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad and his party will be holding their annual general meeting in Nanaimo at the end of February. (File photo)

The Conservative Party of B.C. will be holding their annual general meeting in Nanaimo this winter. 

The AGM will take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre from Feb. 28 to March 2. 

In a statement, B.C. Conservative executive director Angelo Isidorou said the city was chosen because the party feels they "need to connect with the community and enable future electoral success."

"We believe the issues of crime, homelessness and drug addiction are prominent for many residents and we intend to highlight these important issues," Isidorou noted. "Otherwise, our AGM is meant to serve the function of electing a board of directors and debating policy and constitutional reform. It is also a great networking opportunity for the grassroots of our party."

During the event, 300 delegates are expected to attend.

Both Nanaimo ridings are currently held by the B.C. NDP. In the recent provincial election, Sheila Malcolmson won Nanaimo-Gabriola with 52.8 per cent of the votes, and George Anderson won Nanaimo-Lantzville with 51.8 per cent.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jessica Durling

About the Author: Jessica Durling

Nanaimo News Bulletin journalist covering health, wildlife and Lantzville council.
Read more

More News

Here’s the latest as Canada braces for Trump tariffs
Here’s the latest as Canada braces for Trump tariffs
Key questions ahead of Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods
Key questions ahead of Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods
Trump expected to slap Canada with 25% tariffs on Feb. 4
Trump expected to slap Canada with 25% tariffs on Feb. 4