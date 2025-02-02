B.C. Conservative Party gathering in Nanaimo feeling need to connect

Annual general meeting taking place Feb. 28 to March 2 at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

The Conservative Party of B.C. will be holding their annual general meeting in Nanaimo this winter.

The AGM will take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre from Feb. 28 to March 2.

In a statement, B.C. Conservative executive director Angelo Isidorou said the city was chosen because the party feels they "need to connect with the community and enable future electoral success."

"We believe the issues of crime, homelessness and drug addiction are prominent for many residents and we intend to highlight these important issues," Isidorou noted. "Otherwise, our AGM is meant to serve the function of electing a board of directors and debating policy and constitutional reform. It is also a great networking opportunity for the grassroots of our party."

During the event, 300 delegates are expected to attend.

Both Nanaimo ridings are currently held by the B.C. NDP. In the recent provincial election, Sheila Malcolmson won Nanaimo-Gabriola with 52.8 per cent of the votes, and George Anderson won Nanaimo-Lantzville with 51.8 per cent.