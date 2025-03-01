B.C. Conservatives approve new slate of party policies at AGM in Nanaimo

Official opposition gathered March 1 at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad speaks at the party's annual general meeting on Saturday, March 1, at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin

The largest official opposition in the history of B.C. politics now has a new slate of party policies to inform its arguments in the legislature.

Approximately 800 delegates from the Conservative Party of B.C. are in Nanaimo on Saturday, March 1, for the party's annual general meeting at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

The delegates voted on 19 policy declarations at the meeting, including articles on economic prosperity, financial management, health, education, justice and public safety, addictions and mental health, natural resources, agriculture, transportation, housing and more. All received majority support.

Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops Centre, is the party's finance critic and noted that the AGM is happening three days before a provincial budget "where we will be bleeding red ink like never before in this province." He claimed "fiscal mismanagement" on the part of Premier David Eby's NDP government and said a B.C. Conservative government would review government spending as well as crown corporations and other organizations that receive tax dollars.

"It starts at the top and it starts with us making sure we're finding all the efficiencies we possibly can, because tax dollars are very scarce and we need to make sure they're being used properly and this government most clearly is not doing that," he said.

Conservative party policy is to return to a balanced budget as soon as practically possible, and maintain balanced budgets except during "extraordinary circumstances such as provincial emergencies or economic recessions."

During discussion of economic prosperity and incentives, Kiel Giddens, MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, the party's labour critic, praised the party's 'Made in British Columbia' policy and said a vibrant manufacturing sector is essential to B.C.'s economic future.

"I'm committed to reviving manufacturing in this province, putting powerful paycheques in the hands of our workers and proudly increasing the number of goods made right here at home," he said. "By addressing the shortage of industrial land and ending outdated taxes on taxes, we'll remove the barriers that have long stifled growth and supply chain management. This isn't just about jobs, it's about fuelling a manufacturing boom that will drive prosperity … for every British Columbian."

Delegates supported the party's policies on drug treatment and recovery including ending decriminalization, enforcing mandatory mental health treatment in certain cases, and making accessible a range of addictions recovery options. Elenore Sturko, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale and public safety critic, spoke about 'Christian's Law' involuntary treatment legislation, saying it will "prioritize treatment over tragedy," protect youths and support families.

"It's a compassionate direction that gives families a fighting chance when addiction robs a person of their ability to decide…" she said. "If someone can't make a life-saving decision, our system will step in and ensure that they receive the treatment they desperately need."

There was some dissent around each of the policy votes, with more than 100 delegates voting against the party's guiding principles, for example. Most of the opposition surrounded a lack of clarity about what policies were being added, removed, and re-worded, as well as concerns about a perceived lack of opportunity for riding associations and delegates to review the policies ahead of the AGM.

The policies were recommended by a committee appointed by the party's board, and that sort of process "is not grassroots," said Margaret Minhas, a delegate from Abbotsford South.

"The riding associations have not had time to review this. Riding associations have policy meetings. So I don't understand," she said. "It's supposed to be done by members, so we need to have input in that and this is being really rushed."

Ahead of the policy debate, party president Aisha Estey talked about the Conservatives' rise from one MLA to 44 over two years and party leader John Rustad offered welcoming remarks and assurances.

"We need to make sure that we respect and engage with the members right across this province and never forget our grassroots, the people who build this party right from the beginning," he said.