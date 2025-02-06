B.C. Conservatives discuss homelessness at round-table in Kelowna

John Rustad speaks on homelessness and substance use disorder after a round-table discussion with businesses and MLAs in Kelowna

The leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., MLAs from around the Central Okanagan, members of the community, businesses and the RCMP met on Feb. 5, to discuss homelessness in Kelowna.

Party Leader John Rustad said that his government is advocating for a range of long-term supports and treatments for people experiencing substance use disorders.

"Certainly, the MLAs are engaged with the community. They are trying to come forward with some ideas. I would like to see our MLAs push for changes in legislation," said Rustad when asked what Kelowna residents can expect from Conservative MLAs Kristina Loewen of Kelowna-Centre, Macklin McCall of West Kelowna-Peachland, Gavin Dew of Kelowna-Mission and Tara Armstrong of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

The four were in attendance at the round-table discussion but were unavailable for interviews.

Rustad specifically noted his party's support for abstinence-based treatments for people with substance use disorders and involuntary care.

"How do you help people who are no longer capable of being able to be on their own," said Rustad.

If a patient's safety is at risk, physicians can legally make medical decisions on behalf of people who are cognitively impaired, experiencing psychosis and otherwise unable to safely advocate for themselves, called involuntary care or compassionate care.

The precedent to provide people who are suffering from the concurrent effects of a combination of substance use disorder, mental illness and brain injury with involuntary care is already established and in use within the Canadian healthcare system.

However, during a September interview with Black Press Media, Daniel Vigo, B.C.’s chief scientific adviser for psychiatry, toxic drugs and concurrent disorders explained that while the framework is in place, providing involuntary and long-term care to people who are experiencing a combination of addiction, mental illness and brain injuries stemming from drug overdoses is infrequently done in the province.

Barriers to implementation stem from a lack of resources and supports for hospitals, physicians, and patients and a shortage of long-term care facilities.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has been advocating for a supportive treatment facility similar to the Red Fish Healing Centre in Coquitlam, to be opened in the Okanagan.

Vigo is working with researchers, healthcare providers and physicians to better use the protocols in place to aid people who are brought to the hospital and are suffering from the compounded effects of substance use disorders, mental illness and brain injuries from repeated drug overdoses.

"The key here is we need the health professionals to be able to help guide us. It can't just be a solution coming from a politician," said Rustad on improving access to complex and involuntary care in B.C.

Rustad also said that topics like housing and harm reduction are reoccurring facets of care often discussed when speaking about barriers to addressing the root cause of homelessness. Instead, he believes that the focus should be placed on providing people with long-term care and an individualized approach to treatment for substance use disorders.

"We want to present the people of British Columbia with a different path that we think can help with some of these issues," said Rustad.

In August, Rustad criticized the free harm reduction supplies that were available to all people in a machine outside of a hospital on Vancouver Island for "enabling addiction." Researchers at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control state that providing people with access to harm-reduction supplies like syringes, sterile water and pipes prevents the spread of infection and increases referrals to treatment programs and health and social services.

The Canadian Medical Association also fully supports harm reduction strategies and further states that a harm reduction approach to substance use disorders is a mandated and ethical method of care.

Additionally, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. supports trained doctors who prescribe people with substance use disorders, a safe alternative to the toxic drugs that are available on the street and causing toxic drug poisonings and unintentional overdoses.

According to BC Coroners Service, toxic drug deaths in B.C. were down 13 per cent last year, with the toll now lower than any year since 2020.

Chief Coroner Dr. Jatinder Baidwan said the data shows a decline in fatalities over the last several months of 2024.

Fentanyl continues to be the main driver of drug deaths in B.C., with the opioid detected in 78 per cent of expedited testing last year.