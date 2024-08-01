BC Conservatives promise help for Okanagan and B.C. farmers if elected

Leader John Rustand outlines plan to double agriculture production

The BC Conservatives are picking on the NDP over the closure of the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative (BCTFC).

“The closure of the BCTFC is a direct result of the NDP’s continued neglect and mismanagement of our agricultural sector,” leader John Rustad said in a statement.

His comments come after a three-day visit to Okanagan by BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, who called for an independent investigation of the BCTFC.

Rustad outlined his party’s plan to double agricultural production in the province:

Increase funding for research and development in agricultural technology to enhance productivity and financial sustainability;

Provide financial incentives and grants to farmers for adopting innovative farming techniques and expanding their operations;

Improve infrastructure in rural areas to support efficient transportation and distribution of agricultural products;

Expand educational programs and training opportunities for young farmers to ensure the next generation is well-equipped with modern farming skills;

Facilitate access to new markets for B.C. farmers, both domestically and internationally, to increase demand for B.C.-grown products;

Slash red tape and scrap the carbon tax to reduce operational costs for farmers, making agricultural production more financially viable and competitive.

“We need a government that values and invests in our agricultural sector, not one that neglects it until it collapses,” Rustad said.

Under David Eby’s leadership, farmers are left to struggle without the support they need, he added.