B.C. Conservatives promise to expand $10 a day childcare program

Party plans to encourage more independent providers, reduce what it considers over-regulation

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad Friday (Oct. 4) promised to make more $10-a-day childcare spaces available to single mothers and low-income families by expanding the role of what he called independent childcare providers.

Speaking in Kelowna, Rustad said the current state of childcare is holding back the provincial economy and a party media release implicitly blames the lack of childcare for B.C.'s low birth rate. Figures released Wednesday show B.C. recorded its lowest birthrate on record in 2023, with a lifetime average of just one live birth per woman.

"All we have to show for are wait-lists, not childcare," Rustad said.

Rustad specifically cited a 2023 UBC study that found just 13 low-income, single mothers had been able to access $10-a-day childcare. He blamed over-regulation for the dearth of spaces, noting it shuts out independent providers.

The party intends to identify and fix what it calls "unnecessary or unreasonable regulations" — by any level of government — that prevent high-quality childcare spaces from opening, whether in homes, commercial spaces, or in public buildings like schools and rec centres. Rustad said all facilities would still have to meet provincial standards.

Other parts of the platform call for the creation of 2 4-hour childcare spaces to support shift workers and first responders, support schools that want to offer childcare programs, simplify credential conversion for professionals such as educators, social workers, and teachers who wish to move into childcare and allow educators to work as Early Childhood Educator assistants during summer months.

The party also promises to review and raise the Affordable Childcare Benefit and the B.C. Family Benefit. That party says this increase would give families the resources they need to look after their kids, whether they prefer childcare outside the house, at home with parents, or with support from family members.

The Affordable Child Care Benefit is a monthly payment to help eligible families determined by income, family size, and type of care needed. The B.C. Family benefit is tax-free monthly payment to families with children under the age of 18.

The B.C. NDP made universal $10-a-day child-care in partnership with the federal government one of its signature election promises in 2017 and 2020. Government claims to have created 15,300 $10-a-day spaces thus far, short of actual demand and stated promises. Figures released by B.C United in the summer claim 10 per cent of spaces qualify as $10-a-day child-care spaces. Observers have also noted that B.C.'s share of the program has been dropping.

Rustad said Eby has actively worked against having the private sector involved in daycare.

"He wants that all to be run by government itself," he said. "We want to make sure that we have a mix."

He added that it would also prioritize individuals and families who need it most.

It is not clear yet how much the Conservatives' promises will cost. Rustad said his party will present a full platform soon, but acknowledged it might be difficult to completely nail down costs.

He also added that a future Conservative government would begin implementing its platform "as soon as possible" with final figures to be released as part of next year's budget. He did not cite a specific date by when British Columbians can expect this program to be in place.

"When we look at all the regulations that are creating barriers for childcare, that'll take a little bit of time to go through and make those changes, and then some of that may need to be legislative."

Grace Lore, B.C. NDP candidate for Victoria Beacon-Hill, who served as minister of children and family development prior to the start of the campaign, questioned Rustad's proposal. She warned off higher fees and lower standards in accusing Rustad of dodging questions about quality standards.

“Rustad is a risk we simply can’t afford," she said in a press release. "We’ve built new spaces while cutting child care costs in half and saving families hundreds of dollars every month."