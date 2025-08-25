BC Conservatives push for domestic violence offender registry: Bailey's Law

'Our system failed Bailey, but it is not too late to save the lives of other women at risk'

This article discusses intimate partner violence, as well as suicide and may be triggering to some readers. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse contact the Kelowna Women’s Shelter 24/7 support line at 250-763-1040 or text 236-970-0704. In an emergency, call 911. If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

The BC Conservative caucus says it is backing the family of Bailey McCourt in their push for stronger protections against intimate partner violence.

The Kelowna mother was killed in a horrific attack earlier this year, and her family has since proposed “Bailey’s Law,” which calls for a domestic violence offender registry, mandatory GPS monitoring of high-risk offenders with victim notification, and tougher penalties for intimate partner homicides where there is a documented history of abuse.

James Plover, has been charged with second-degree murder of his ex-partner.

In a letter to the premier and the prime minister, McCourt’s family outlined the measures, saying they hope her death will lead to systemic change.

“I commend Bailey’s family for turning their grief into action and using Bailey’s legacy as a force for good,” said Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre. “When someone is convicted of violent offences against an intimate partner, the system should never gamble with a victim’s life.”

Kelowna–Mission MLA Gavin Dew called the family’s proposals “practical, measured, and urgently needed.”

“Bailey’s family has shown extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable loss,” Dew said. “We owe it to them, and to every woman at risk of violence, to ensure Bailey’s Law is adopted without delay.”

The Conservative critic for Solicitor General and Public Safety, Surrey–Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, said meaningful change is long overdue.

“Our system failed Bailey, but it is not too late to save the lives of other women at risk of being killed by intimate partner violence. “What happened to Bailey is an inexcusable failure of our justice system. The government must act immediately and push for Criminal Code reforms that put the safety of women and victims first.”

The Conservative caucus says it will continue working with the McCourt family and will press for the provincial parts of Bailey’s Law to be adopted by the legislature.