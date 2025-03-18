B.C. contributing $6.6M to 7 food manufacturing companies

The announcement took place in Kelowna

Seven B.C. food manufacturers are set to receive money through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF) to help create jobs and strengthen local supply chains.

At a press conference held at a fruit processing facility in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 18, Diana Gibson, B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, announced that seven food manufacturing companies will split $6.6 million, in grants to create up to 165 new jobs across the province.

One of the companies to receive funding will be Kelowna's Farming Karma Fruit Company Ltd. The company is set to receive $2 million to expand, buy new manufacturing equipment and increase production.

"Supporting food manufacturing in B.C. strengthens the economy, creates jobs and builds a resilient food system," said Farming Karma Fruit Company co-founder and CEO Avi Gill. "We're grateful for the B.C. government's support in expanding our manufacturing operation and the opportunities it brings. As next-generation farmers, our vision is to lead in creating value-added fruit products, support local farmers, and innovate for the future of farming."

Gibson said the province is working to fund new opportunities for B.C.-based food manufacturers.

"Improving food security and increasing sustainable, local food production is critical for people and families as we continue facing unjustified tariffs from our neighbour to the south," said Gibson.

One Degree Organic Foods in the Fraser Valley is also set to receive $2 million.

Additionally, through the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation, there are 19 new projects which look at farm innovation and creating more sustainable and efficient food production. This is adding around 200 jobs across the province.

"The food and beverage sector is a core part of B.C.'s manufacturing industry, generating over $13 billion in revenue and over 40,000 jobs," said Lana Popham, B.C.'s Minister of Agriculture and Food. "Through smart investments of equipment, infrastructure and technology, the delicious harvest we reap each year can also be transformed into made-in-B.C. products, keeping jobs and dollars in the province. That's smart economics, especially in the face of ongoing threats to B.C.'s well-being from the United States."

The other five companies to receive part of the $6.6 million are Prabu Foods Inc. (Surrey - $662,000), North Delta Seafoods Inc. (Delta - $552,000), Trafa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Delta - $500,000), Brown's Bay Packing Company Ltd. (Campbell River - $430,000), and Vitamin-One Formulas Inc. (Victoria - $425,000).