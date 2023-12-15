 Skip to content
B.C. cop charged with assault for undisclosed detachment incident

Charge against Sgt. Antonio Guerrero Jr. tied to Coquitlam allegations approved Thursday
The Canadian Press
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault stemming from an incident in the Coquitlam, British Columbia, detachment a year ago.

The BC Prosecution Service says in a release that Sgt. Antonio Guerrero Jr. is facing one count of assault after the charge was approved on Thursday.

The release says the charge stems from an alleged incident at the Coquitlam detachment that happened between Dec. 14 and 15, 2022.

No additional details have been released by the prosecution service because the matter is before the court.

Guerrero’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17 at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

An assault charge may carry a jail term of no more than five years.

