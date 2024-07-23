B.C. cop charged with careless driving in crash that injured motorcyclist

Sgt. Kris Sledding facing two charges under the Motor Vehicle Act

A Port Moody police officer who crashed into and seriously injured a motorcyclist last summer was handed two criminal driving offences on Tuesday (July 23).

Sgt. Kris Sledding is charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway and one count of failing to drive on the right-hand half of the roadway.

The incident dates back to July 25, 2023 when a colleague of Sledding's attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of a black motorcycle, according to a report by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. The IIO says the first officer didn't try to chase the motorcyclist, but broadcast the information about them to other on-duty officers.

A short time later, one of those officers saw a motorcycle fitting the description driving towards them near the intersection of Valour and Glenayre drives. The officer, who was driving a police SUV, collided with the motorcyclist and the rider was seriously injured.

The IIO investigated the crash and, on June 10, announced it was recommending charges against the second officer.

The BC Prosecution Service agreed and laid those charges on Tuesday at the Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

Sledding is set to appear in court on Sept. 4.

READ ALSO: B.C. police watchdog dinged $50K for discrimination of Métis job applicant

