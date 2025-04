Investigation is ongoing, according to Nanaimo RCMP

An investigation continues after a body was discovered near Colliery Dam Park in Nanaimo.

According to reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, the body of and adult was found in the area of Brookfield Drive early on the morning of Saturday, April 5.

"Based on preliminary evidence, we do not suspect criminality is involved," O'Brien told the News Bulletin. "The coroner attended and the investigation continues."

The B.C. Coroners Service has been contacted for comment.