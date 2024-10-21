B.C. could be waiting weeks, if not months to see new government in place

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby remains premier as B.C. awaits results of two riding recounts, other outstanding votes

British Columbians will have to wait at least one week, but possibly longer, to know the final result of Saturday's election that did not produce a majority.

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby remains Premier as preliminary results reported by Elections B.C. show the B.C. NDP holding 46 ridings, the Conservative Party of B.C. with 45 seats and the B.C. Greens in two ridings. The minimum number of seats for a majority is 47.

These figures appear as Elections B.C prepares for recounts in the ridings of Surrey-Centre and Juan de Fuca-Malahat because the difference between the top two candidates is 100 votes or fewer. In Surrey-Centre, B.C. NDP candidate Amna Shah leads Conservative Zeeshan Wahla by 96 votes. In Juan de Fuca-Malahat B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse leads Conservative Marina Sapozhnikov by 23 votes.

Elections BC. said these recounts will take place Oct. 26-28. That is also when Elections B.C. will count outstanding absentee and mail-in ballots. Elections B.C. estimates that it will count approximately 49,000 ballots during this final count, which by law cannot begin until at least the fourth day after general voting day and candidates cannot officially be declared elected until final count is complete.

This means that some ridings could switch between now and the completion of the final count. But even the results of the final count come with a degree of uncertainty. Elections BC says judicial recounts may occur after the conclusion of final count.

"If the difference between the top two candidates in an electoral district is less than 1/500th of the total ballots considered, a judicial recount must take place," it reads.

A Supreme Court of British Columbia justice will conduct any future judicial recount. Candidates may also request judicial recounts with six days of the conclusion of the final count — in this case, Nov. 4. So the counting may continue into next month.

Eby remains premier during any future counting and until somebody else — most likely Rustad — can command a majority of the elected MLAs following the election of a speaker by those same MLAs. The election of a speaker and a confidence vote cannot take place until Eby recalls the legislature.

A statement issued by Eby's office Sunday did not offer any hints about the timing of such a move in recognition of the yet-to-be-finalized results and the lack of majority for his party.

"While the count will be finalized in the days ahead, our (B.C. NDP) team won the most votes and we hold the most seats," he said. "However, we did not secure a majority government."

That statement echoed Eby's speech Saturday in which he acknowledged that Rustad spoke to the frustrations of many British Columbians on issues such as affordability and public safety, but also signalled Eby's willingness to stay on.

"Working to fix the tough challenges people are facing is what drives me — it’s what gets me out of bed in the morning," he said. "I’m committed to working with the legislature you elected to deliver for you."

2024 echoes 2017 when voters left no party with a majority of seats following the election on May 9. In the end, the B.C. NDP under John Horgan formed a minority government with the help of the B.C. Greens after then premier Christy Clark had lost a confidence vote on June 29. Clark then resigned and Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon invited Horgan to form a government. Horgan then took the oath of office on July 18.

Appearing on CBC Radio Monday morning, Rustad pegged his hopes on the two recounts and the counting of the outstanding ballots. "My hope is come Saturday (Oct. 26), that the Conservative Party will have the opportunity to form a government," he said. "So we will see what comes out of that. Should we still be in a minority situation, we will be working with other MLAs, Green Party or others, to look at an opportunity to be able to govern this province."

If Eby were to govern as a minority, Rustad repeated his promise to bring down that government as soon as soon as possible.

Rustad later told Black Press Media that he remains optimistic. "Who knows where the final numbers will be," he said.