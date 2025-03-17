B.C. councillor told to file FOI request to get city-related info

'Being told to file an FOI application is a real slap in the face,' Bose says, after seeking details about Surrey's business with U.S. firm

Surrey city Councillor Mike Bose says he's "more than shocked" Surrey's general manager of finance told him to file a Freedom of Information request if he wants information on a real estate and development advisory firm from Chicago and its contracts with the City of Surrey concerning the Cloverdale fairgrounds and a possible arena for the city centre.

"Being told to file an FOI application is a real slap in the face," Bose said. "City councillors need to know everything there is to know about our city and its business, and this ridiculous roadblock tells me I've hit a nerve, and someone doesn't want taxpayers to know what's going on between the City of Surrey and the Hunden Partners of Chicago.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey's finance manager Kam Grewal could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bose noted in a press release issued March 17 that the City of Surrey engaged Hunden "to carry out stakeholder engagement for an arena, and long-term plans for the Cloverdale Fairground" and that he wants details about the number of contracts and their value. He said he was told the information he's seeking is not available to the public and that he should apply for it through FOI.

"Instead of getting the information I asked for, I was told I should file an FOI request, which completely floored me," Bose remarked. "City councillors are elected by Surrey voters, and access to information, all the information, is a vital part of what we need to do our jobs effectively. As part of our job, we hear and see confidential information every day."

Bose told the Now-Leader he's seeking the information in his capacity as a city councillor, elected in 2022. He said some of the information he's requesting came up in a closed council session last year that he attended but didn't take notes. "I wanted to refresh my memory. I thought that was my job."

What's he hunting for?

"I was looking for details what the contract was," Bose told the Now-Leader on Monday. "It all stems from threats made by the U.S. It's consulting; it's around the arena (possible new arena in city centre). We talk about buy Canadian, we want everybody to buy Canadian and here we have a contract with an American company. Now at the time we started this it was before the November election and I have no problem with the fact that we entered into an agreement with them at the time; it's just where we're at right now. We are being threatened on a daily basis by the administration to the south – they're threatening our sovereignty, they're threatening our economy and we need to lead by example.

Bose noted there are "plenty of credible and talented firms in B.C. and Canada who can do this work going forward, and under today's reality City Hall should be buying locally whenever possible, something we are encouraging our own residents to do. Sending Surrey tax dollars to Chicago just isn't on, particularly now."



Bose's fellow Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis noted that all council members are "privy to sensitive and confidential information and asking a councillor to submit a FOI request makes absolutely no sense.



"I think Councillor Bose is right, something about this just doesn't sit right, and this bureaucratic roadblock to keep information from an elected councillor should concern every Surrey resident and taxpayer," she said. "I also agree that as a city we should be doing everything we can to buy locally."



