 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. court orders fraudster who owes $36.7M to pay from retirement funds

The commission says Pasquill withdraws about $75,000 annually from the two accounts
The Canadian Press
web1_20241220151224-20241220151212-1b61cef8906d93fd1f238f865b5a27371083963b17f36d9b00d022f474c1bedc
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The British Columbia Securities Commission says a man behind one of the province’s largest investment frauds has been ordered by the B.C. Supreme Court to use two retirement accounts to pay off a multimillion-dollar fine.

It says in a news release that Earle Douglas Pasquill owes the commission $36.7 million, and he was ordered by the court on Dec. 20 to forfeit any payments from two life income fund accounts.

Life income funds are a type of tax-deferred registered account regulated by the federal government that hold pension funds and other assets that can be withdrawn gradually during retirement.

The commission says Pasquill withdraws about $75,000 annually from the two accounts.

It says Pasquill along with Michael Patrick Lathigee, committed fraud while controlling a group of companies under the banner of the Freedom Investment Club that raised money from nearly 700 investors in 2008.

It says the commission ordered them in 2014 to disgorge $21.7 million and pay administrative penalties of $15 million each, triggering years of litigation that continues to this day.

The pair were banned from the market in 2015.

Lathigee moved to Las Vegas where his wife fought the B.C. regulator’s enforcement efforts in a Nevada court.

He paid the commission US$350,000 and entered a settlement agreement in April 2023 after the Nevada Supreme Court deemed the commission’s payment orders enforceable in the U.S.

Pasquill meanwhile transferred assets to his wife Vicki Pasquill, and the commission and the couple continue to battle it out in court.

The commission says Pasquill has not paid any of his sanctions.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

2 earthquakes west of Vancouver Island recorded in less than 48 hours
2 earthquakes west of Vancouver Island recorded in less than 48 hours
Man, 79, allegedly assaulted on B.C. ferry, RCMP seek witnesses
Man, 79, allegedly assaulted on B.C. ferry, RCMP seek witnesses
B.C. man who flipped 14 homes in four years is fined $2M for tax evasion
B.C. man who flipped 14 homes in four years is fined $2M for tax evasion