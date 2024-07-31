B.C. crews fighting 336 wildfires, 2 new ones started in the last 24 hours

44 fires have been declared out in the last 24 hours

Another day of rainfall and cooler temperatures has decreased wildfire behaviour in some parts of the province.

The BC Wildfire Service's Wednesday (July 31) update says there are currently 336 active wildfires, with two new starts in the last 24 hours. Forty-four fires have been declared out in the last 24 hours.

There are 19 evacuation orders – down from 22 on Tuesday – and 22 alerts. On Tuesday, an evacuation order for the Wilson Creek wildfire near Silverton was downgraded to an alert.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Tuesday that 1,350 people, most of the in the Central Kootenay region, were under an evacuation order, while another 2,800 were under an evacuation alert.

About 42 per cent, or 142 wildfires, are currently burning out of control, 23 per cent are being held and 35 per cent are under control.

The Prince George and Southeast fire centres continue to see the bulk of the fires, with 153 and 76, respectively. They're followed by the Kamloops Fire Centre, which has 64 active wildfires.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, about half of the wildfire fires continue to remain under control. A quarter of the fires are out of control – slightly down from Tuesday – and the remaining quarter are being held.

In the Southeast, 74 per cent of the wildfires are burning out of control, which is down from the 74 per cent on Tuesday. Sixteen per cent are being held, while 11 per cent are under control.

Of Kamloops Fire Centre's 64 wildfires, 56 per cent are out of control, 13 per cent are being held and 31 per cent are under control.