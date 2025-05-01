B.C. declares May 2 day of remembrance, mourning for Lapu Lapu victims

11 people killed, at least two dozen injured in April 26 attack in Vancouver

The B.C. government has declared Friday, May 2 the provincial day of remembrance and mourning for the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

Eleven people were killed – seven women, two men, one non-binary person and a five-year-old girl – and at least two dozen more were injured, ranging in age from 22 months old to 60 years old, when a person drove an SUV through the crowd at the Vancouver festival on Saturday, April 26.

"As people learn more about the victims, they are also learning that the victims' loss is felt deeply across the province," an information bulletin from the province reads. "This tragedy has had profound impact on the Filipino community in B.C. and many others in Vancouver and throughout the province."

The bulletin adds that the day of remembrance and mourning is an opportunity for people in B.C. to "come together, grieve the loss of innocent lives and recognize the contributions the victims made to their communities and the province."

The Office of the Premier of British Columbia has opened a physical and digital book of condolence for the public to express their sympathies and support following the tragic events.

The physical book is available for signing at the Hall of Honour in the Parliament Buildings in Victoria. Access will be granted daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, May 2.

Vancouver police are still investigating the incident, but B.C. Premier David Eby has promised an independent commission to look into the safety concerns for future public events in the province. He also vowed to hold a public inquiry into the incident following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on Sunday (April 27), the day after the fatal attack. He was arrested at the scene.

Supports available

The provincial government is also sharing a number of available supports to those impacted by the attack.

• Anyone who witnessed or experienced trauma at the Lapu Lapu Day festival is encouraged to access resources through the Vancouver Police Department's Victim Services Unit at 604 717-3321 or at VictimLinkBC by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808, or email 211-victimlinkbc@uwbc.ca to be connected to services that can help, including counselling resources. People can also visit victimlinkbc.ca.

• ICBC supports are available for people who have been injured, as well as witnesses and the family members of those killed, including counselling. For more information, visit icbc.com/about-icbc/newsroom/2025-04-27-lapu-lapu-tragedy.

• B.C.'s crisis line at 310-6789 (no area code needed) is available for anyone who needs mental-health supports.

• Crime Victim Assistance Program benefits are available to victims, immediate family members and witnesses: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/if-you-are-a-victim-of-a-crime/victim-of-crime/financial-assistance-benefits.

• School districts are also taking action to support students, staff and families, including making more counsellors available. A list of resources has also been sent out to districts throughout the province to provide to students and their families looking for support.

How to talk to your kids about Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day tragedy

• Supports are available for first responders and health-care workers who are on the front lines. Workers can reach out to their employers and/or unions if they are struggling.

• BC Emergency Health Service's (BCEHS) Critical Incident Management Stress team is providing mental-health and wellness support to employees who have been affected by the attack, in addition to the support provided by BCEHS leaders and supervisors.

• Vancouver Coastal Health staff and medical staff can contact the VCH Employee and Family Assistance Program to access confidential counselling and wellness any time, 24/7.