B.C. disappointed as Vancouver council moves ahead with supportive housing pause

Decision is not expected to affect projects already underway

Vancouver’s council has approved Mayor Ken Sim’s plan to temporarily halt net new supportive housing projects in the city.

The change is a disappointment for B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, who said Thursday that they know supportive housing works to give people a second chance.

A news release from Sim’s office says it will allow the city to focus to “renewing aging, deteriorating stock,” and transition temporary modular housing into permanent homes, while pushing for more supply elsewhere in the region.

The city says the pause doesn’t apply to housing for seniors, women, families, youth aging out of care, health care-related housing, or “social housing with occasional supports.”

Councillors heard from more than 80 residents, many voicing concerns about the proposal, but the motion passed with six votes in favour on Wednesday night.

Kahlon told reporters in the legislature that the move by the city creates uncertainty in housing for those who are most vulnerable.

“It gets people out of encampments, it gets them out of parks, and it gives them another chance in life. We’ve seen so much success across British Columbia, and I think the vote is disappointing,” he said.

“We’ve been assured that the projects that are in the pipeline now will still proceed. But it does create some uncertainty for the future.”

Coun. Lisa Dominato was among three who voted against Sim’s plan, saying it would “likely exacerbate homelessness.”

She said the plan won’t compel other cities to step up and that it’s still unclear which supportive housing projects would go ahead.

“There was no consultation with the non-profit housing sector providers and the narrow scope of this motion, while I understand the intent of having exemptions, it’s actually stigmatizing,” she said.

Dominato is a member of Sim’s ABC party. Another councillor who voted against the plan, Rebecca Bligh, was ejected from the party this month after speaking out against the housing plan.

When asked if the province could force Vancouver to build supportive housing, Kahlon said his ministry is “not at that point now” because projects in the queue are going ahead.

“We’re going to continue to advocate with them to find solutions, to support vulnerable people. That is our responsibility,” he said.

“It’s a conversation we’ll have with the City of Vancouver. It’s too early to speak about those matters.”

The plan says city staff will report twice a year on regional progress on supportive housing development and homelessness, adding that the move will not affect in-progress projects, applications submitted within six months of the motion passing or initiatives replacing existing units.

Sim said in the news release that the motion “is about making sure supportive housing works for those who need it most, while ensuring better outcomes for everyone.”

“For too long, Vancouver has shouldered more than its fair share of the region’s supportive housing, yet conditions in the Downtown Eastside continue to deteriorate,” he said.

Data provided by BC Housing list 795 supportive housing units “underway” in Vancouver as of the end of September 2024, which covers “any project that is in the planning, proposal or construction phase.”