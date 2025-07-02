B.C. doctor and city councillor launches campaign to lead B.C. Green Party

'We need to follow what the science says, follow what the data says, and create more jobs, improve our economy, and meanwhile protect our environment' — Jonathan Kerr

A councillor for the Vancouver Island city of Comox has set his sights on provincial politics, with his decision to put his name in the running to be leader of the B.C. Green Party.

Jonathan Kerr is the first candidate named in the contest. Applications were open starting at the end of February, and closed in mid-June.

"The B.C. Green Party is entering an exciting new chapter," the party's website says. "This leadership contest is an opportunity for a bold new vision, fresh energy, and a renewed commitment to building a sustainable, just, and prosperous British Columbia."

MLAs Rob Botterell and Jeremy Valeroite are not running for leader, choosing instead to work with their communities. Valeroite is currently sitting as interim leader.

Kerr said that he wanted to run because "the B.C. Greens, they're the only party with a long-term vision.

"And to grow this party, I really feel we need a leader that can articulate the vision, inspire British Columbians to act and then deliver results," he said. "And I know what it takes to run for office as a green and win. I've done it twice here locally, twice elected as a green Comox Councillor, and now I serve as the Vice Chair of the Regional District. So I really think the next chapter of the B.C. Greens is like filled with excitement and success and I think I'm the right person to lead the party there."

Kerr was elected twice to Comox council, and has been serving as vice chair of the Comox Valley Regional District. As an elected official, he has helped create a housing authority, and opposed the destruction of a forest and wetland in Comox. He has also led a recruitment committee that brought 45 family doctors and nurse practitioners to the community.

Kerr has also been a family doctor for 17 years, and received the My Family Doctor Award from the BC College of Family Physicians (2024) for that work.