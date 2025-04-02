B.C. doctor suspended over sexual relationship with former patient

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. has suspended Craig Scott Jackson for at least three months for sexual misconduct

A sexual relationship with a former patient turned office assistant has landed a Vernon, B.C., doctor with a suspension.

Craig Scott Jackson has been suspended for at least three months due to sexual misconduct, according to a public notice issued Tuesday, April 1, from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.

Following an investigation into Jackson's conduct, an inquiry committee with the B.C. regulator was critical of the doctor's admitted behaviour, and concluded that engaging in a personal and sexual relationship with a former patient amounted to a significant breach of the regulator's practice standards.

"The committee determined that a disciplinary outcome was appropriate," the public notice states.

According to the notice, Jackson admitted to the following three breaches of the College's practice standards:

• He breached the "non-sexual boundary violation" standard by hiring his patient as a member of his office staff and entering into a personal relationship with the patient.

• He breached the "sexual misconduct" standard by entering into a sexual relationship with a medical office assistant who had formerly been a patient.

• He breached the "treatment of self, family members and others close to you" standard by prescribing to an individual with whom he was in a personal and sexual relationship.

The discipline notice does not say whether the three breaches were related to one person or multiple people.

Jackson is suspended from practicing medicine for six months starting April 1, however the suspension could be reduced to three months if terms and conditions are met.

Jackson must also complete an independent medical assessment, attend an interview with registrar staff and comply with conditions or monitoring of his practice established by the College.