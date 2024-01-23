B.C. driver caught with $110K in cash, $100K worth of drugs: Police

New Westminster police say the suspect was also prohibited from driving when arrested

A driver and passenger were arrested in New Westminster after police found $110,000 worth of cash and another $100,000 worth drugs in vacuum-sealed packages in the vehicle.

The New Westminster Police’s gang unit pulled over a “suspicious” vehicle near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 10th Street on Jan. 18. An officer spoke to the driver, who was prohibited from driving, leading to their arrest. The passenger was also arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found $110,000 in cash and suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth in vacuum-sealed packages, with an estimated street value of $100,000. The cash and drugs were seized.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges related to trafficking a controlled substance will be recommended.

READ MORE: B.C. police seize $13M worth of drugs, guns, cash