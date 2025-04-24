B.C. driver with forged permit caught solo in HOV lane

Driver now faces criminal charges, as well as several tickets

Officers pulled over the car for driving in the HOV lane with just one occupant.

A 50-year-old Langley woman is facing criminal charges and a number of tickets after officers with the BC Highway Patrol say she was caught driving with a forged Temporary Operating Permit earlier this month.

The woman, driving a blue minivan, was pulled over at 9:37 a.m. on April 15 on Highway 99 in Delta, where officers allege she was driving solo in the HOV lane.

"When BC Highway Patrol does HOV lane checks, we’re not just looking for lane cheaters," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.

"We’re also keeping our eyes open for prohibited drivers, outstanding arrest warrants, contraband weapons and drugs, or anything that might be criminal or dangerous."

In this case, the van didn't have regular plates, but it did have a paper Temporary Operating Permit. But when the officers checked out the permit, they found it was a fake, and seized it from the van.

The driver was given tickets for driving in the HOV lane against regulations for $109, changing lanes over a solid white line for $109, and driving without insurance for $598.

The minivan was towed at the owner's expense, and McLaughlin said the driver was given a summons to appear in court on criminal charges.

The driver has not been charged with anything yet, but is facing potential charges linked to the allegedly forged operating permit.

"This person is known for fraud-related offences," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said police are confident that the streets are a little safer with this uninsured vehicle off the road.

All persons charged with a criminal offence are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.