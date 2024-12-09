B.C. drivers are stressed, nervous in busy parking lots: ICBC survey

33% of all crashes in B.C. in 2023 happened in parking lots or involved parked vehicles

A new ICBC study says British Columbians are more stressed and nervous when driving in a busy parking lot, compared to the open road.

Fifty-one per cent of B.C. drivers say they feel more stressed when driving in parking lots, according to the Ipsos-conducted survey on Monday (Dec. 9). That's compared to the 18 per cent that say they're more relaxed in the same situation.

Another 25 per cent said they're either extremely or very nervous driving in a parking lot during busier times, and wintertime and the holidays don't help. Thirty-seven per cent of respondents said they get extremely or very nervous when driving in an outdoor parking lot in heavy rain or snowy conditions – that grows to 42 per cent when it's also dark.

Forty-seven per cent of drivers disagree that they feel safer driving in a busy parking lot compared to the open road, while 32 per cent neither agree nor disagree. ICBC said that indicates that parking lots are "not necessarily considered by most to be a safer driving environment than open roads."

About 70 per cent of drivers have been in or witnessed a crash or near-collision in a parking, but 78 per cent believe the risk of crashing in a parking lot is a low too moderate risk.

Thirty-three per cent of all crashes in B.C. in 2023 happened in parking lots or involved parked vehicles.

In December 2023, there were more than 7,500 collisions in parking lots, making up 31 per cent of all crashes throughout the month.

ICBC driver licensing office manager Jerry Boal said December is a busy month, and managing speed, being extra cautious and reversing into a stall whenever possible can go a long way to reducing stress and nerves behind the wheel.

Some tips from ICBC include:

• Back into the space. Only 47 per cent of drivers said they reverse into a stall whenever possible, and ICBC says it's one of the safest things a driver can do for visibility.

• Manage your speed. By driving at a safe speed, drivers will have more time to react to any unexpected hazards.

• Keep your eyes busy by obeying all posted traffic signs, scanning what is happening to the sides, behind and ahead at all times and watch out for pedestrians who could be hidden between parked vehicles.

• Avoid congested areas by choosing to park further away.

• Ensure your lights and signals work.