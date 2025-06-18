B.C. drivers urged to 'keep your head up and put your phone down' in work zones

Annual campaign calls attention to distracted driving risks in B.C.

B.C’s annual Work Zone Safety campaign has an urgent message for drivers in roadside work zones: Keep your head up and put your phone down.

“Every year, we hear about near-misses — or worse — in work zones because a driver was looking at a screen instead of the road,” said Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work, which manages the Work Zone Safety campaign. “A moment of inattention can change someone’s life forever.”

The campaign’s goal, according to a press release, is to help protect the tens of thousands of people in BC who work at the roadside. From 2015 to 2024, nine workers were killed and 276 were injured seriously enough to miss work, according to WorkSafeBC statistics.

“Even one injury is too many,” said Acres. “If we all slow down and pay attention when we drive through work zones, we can help the workers get home safe.”

Workers could be providing traffic control, emergency services, road and utility maintenance, towing, landscaping and more. They’re highly vulnerable to being struck by vehicles passing within metres of them.

Roadside work zones are busy, unpredictable places. Drivers who are distracted by their phone or who speed put everyone at risk, including themselves and their passengers.

“Distracted driving puts lives at risk — not just your own, but also those working steps away from traffic, often with little more than a cone between them and moving vehicles," said Todd McDonald, Head of Prevention Services, WorkSafeBC. "A safe roadside workplace requires every driver to make a conscious decision to stay focused, avoid distractions, and respect work zones. There’s no text, call, or notification worth a life — phones should never be used while driving, period.”

B.C. law requires drivers in work zones to: drive with care at or below the posted speed limit; pay attention and leave phones alone; and obey all traffic control devices and personnel.

Drivers must also follow B.C.'s Slow Down, Move Over law when approaching vehicles with flashing red, blue, white or amber lights at the roadside. In those cases, drivers need to reduce speed and move into the left lane when safe to do so.

Failure to follow the law can result in fines of up to $368.

The campaign recommends drivers avoid work zones if possible by listening to traffic reports and adjusting their routes. If you see orange cones, flashing lights, automated flagger assistance devices, or someone in high-visibility apparel, remember that you’re in someone’s workplace.

“Roadside workers do jobs that help the rest of us, and we can show our respect and appreciation by giving them the space they need to work safely,” said Acres.

Employers are legally required to provide training and supervision for their employees who work at the roadside. The Work Zone Safety campaign provides free resources to help them meet their responsibilities, including checklists and tailgate meeting guides.

“Everyone deserves to return home safely from work, including those who put themselves in harm’s way to maintain our roads and respond to emergencies, said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. "This campaign is a reminder for drivers that a split-second decision behind the wheel can mean the difference between life and death for roadside workers.”

Road Safety at Work is a WorkSafeBC Injury Reduction Initiative managed by the Justice Institute of B.C. It aims to eliminate work-related motor vehicle crashes, deaths and injuries in B.C. For more information, visit RoadSafetyAtWork.ca.